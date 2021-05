Parayko notched a shorthanded assist, five shots on goal, four hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Parayko had the secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's second-period marker. The 28-year-old Parayko has racked up seven shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in three postseason outings in a top-four role.