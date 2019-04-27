Parayko posted a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Stars during Game 2 of the second round Saturday.

His first-period goal was his first of this postseason. His assist of Jaden Schwartz's score moved the Blues within a goal early in the third period, but St. Louis couldn't find the equalizer. Parayko has a goal and five points in eight playoff games this spring.

