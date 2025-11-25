Parayko logged an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Parayko snapped a nine-game slump with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has maintained his top-four role this season and is averaging 23:21 of ice time, but he's fallen short of the pace he set last year. He's at seven helpers in 23 contests while adding 56 blocked shots, 19 hits, 26 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating, and he's yet to tickle the twine in 2025-26 after potting 16 goals and earning 36 points in 64 regular-season appearances a year ago.