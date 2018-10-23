Blues' Colton Parayko: Registers second goal of year
Parayko scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Jets.
Parayko's starting to shoot more and it's paying off with his second goal of the season. This time, he scooped a loose puck and shot a puck that barely left the ice past Connor Hellebuyck's leg. He continues to be snubbed power-play minutes, however, so his ceiling remains low until that changes.
