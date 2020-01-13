Parayko (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko was a game-time call Saturday and seems like he's on the brink of returning, but the team's blue line has played well enough without him that there's no reason to rush him back. Coach Craig Berube said there's a good chance Parayko returns before the All-Star break. Niko Mikkola will stay in the lineup in Parayko's place.