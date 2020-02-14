Blues' Colton Parayko: Riding four-game point streak
Parayko collected an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
During his four-game point streak, the defenseman has four goals and two assists. Parayko is up to 19 points, 115 shots, 93 blocks and 66 hits in 50 contests this season. He's been due for a surge -- fantasy owners could use the boost as the playoffs approach.
