Blues' Colton Parayko: Ruled out for Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parayko (back) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game in Seattle, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Head coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday that Parayko is feeling better and is with the team on its road trip, though he won't be an option for Wednesday's game. Following that matchup, the Blues will play in San Jose on Friday and in Anaheim on Sunday, so Parayko may return to the lineup sometime before the team returns to St. Louis.
