Parayko scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Parayko gave the Blues the lead at the 14:13 mark of the second period with a wrister that went past Mackenzie Blackwood, and that was the defenseman's 13th goal of the campaign. Parayko has three goals, one assist, a plus-3 rating, 21 shots, 14 hits and 16 blocked shots over his last 10 appearances.