Parayko scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Parayko has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. His tally Saturday tied the contest at 1-1 in the first period. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to shatter expectations in 2024-25 -- he's at 15 goals, 34 points, 117 shots on net, 136 blocks, 88 hits and a plus-9 rating through 60 appearances. Parayko is one point shy of reaching 35 for the fourth time in his career, a mark that he has yet to exceed but is likely to this season.