Parayko scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked five shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Parayko was originally doubtful to play Saturday, but he improved enough to get in the lineup a game earlier than expected. The defenseman came through with a game-tying tally at 7:21 of the third period. Now that he's back from a knee injury, the Blues' defense should receive a substantial boost. Parayko's tally also gave him a career-high 36 points, one better than his previous personal best that he achieved three times. He's at 16 goals, 20 assists, 124 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 92 hits and a plus-9 rating through 63 appearances this season.