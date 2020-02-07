Parayko notched a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. He also had four hits and two blocks.

Parayko was stationed at the left faceoff dot when a Robert Thomas shot ricocheted off the post right to Parayko, who had an empty net to shoot at. It was just the fourth goal of the season and first with the man advantage for Parayko, who scored 10 times in 2018-19, including four on the power play.