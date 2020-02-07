Blues' Colton Parayko: Scores in second straight
Parayko notched a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. He also had four hits and two blocks.
Parayko was stationed at the left faceoff dot when a Robert Thomas shot ricocheted off the post right to Parayko, who had an empty net to shoot at. It was just the fourth goal of the season and first with the man advantage for Parayko, who scored 10 times in 2018-19, including four on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.