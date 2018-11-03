Parayko scored an even-strength goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Parayko now has three goals through 11 games, which is half the total he had last year. However, the 25-year-old will likely regress if he doesn't start shooting more, since he's fired just 21 shots on goal thus far for a 14.3 percent scoring rate.

