Blues' Colton Parayko: Scores only goal of night
Parayko scored a power-play goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Jets.
His second-period tally proved to be the only offense Jake Allen would need on the night. Parayko has only five goals and eight points in 27 games on the season, but he's been making his offense count -- three of his goals have been game-winners.
