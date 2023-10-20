Parayko fired two shots on net and blocked two shots over 21:20 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Parayko is pacing the Blues in ice time through three games, but he has yet to mark a point on the scoresheet. The 30-year-old has registered nine blocked shots, six shots on goal and three hits. He looks locked into the top pairing, but without power-play minutes, he's tough to depend on for fantasy purposes.