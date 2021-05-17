Parayko (undisclosed) skated on the second paring in Monday's morning skate and is expected to play in Game 1 against Colorado, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko was labeled "banged up" by his coach near the end of the regular season but has had a few days to heal up and will occupy his usual role in Monday's postseason opener. The Blues can ill afford to lose Parayko since they're already missing Vince Dunn (upper body) on the back end and David Perron (COVID-19 protocols) up front.