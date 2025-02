Parayko (illness) is good to play Sunday versus Utah, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko wasn't available for Friday's 5-0 loss to Colorado because of the illness. His return will likely result in Matt Kessel being a healthy scratch. Parayko has 11 goals, 28 points, 80 hits and 122 blocks in 51 outings with the Blues in 2024-25.