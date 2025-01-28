Parayko scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Parayko is up to five goals and two assists over 12 outings in January. The 31-year-old continues to impress on offense even with limited usage on the power play -- he saw 56 seconds with the man advantage Monday after receiving no power-play time over the previous three contests. Parayko is up to a career-high 11 goals while adding 17 assists, 100 shots on net, 80 hits, 122 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 51 appearances. Parayko's 28 points are his most in any of the last three seasons, and he's in an excellent position to surpass his career high of 35 points, a mark he's reached on three separate occasions.