Blues' Colton Parayko: Sets up two goals
Parayko had two assists and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 8-3 demolition of New Jersey.
Having won seven in a row and eight of its last 10, Parayko's St. Louis Blues now astonishingly sit in the Western Conference's first Wild Card position. Parayko has played a big part in the team's recent run, tallying a goal and five assists while owning a plus-6 rating over 22:29 of average time on ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...