Parayko had two assists and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 8-3 demolition of New Jersey.

Having won seven in a row and eight of its last 10, Parayko's St. Louis Blues now astonishingly sit in the Western Conference's first Wild Card position. Parayko has played a big part in the team's recent run, tallying a goal and five assists while owning a plus-6 rating over 22:29 of average time on ice.