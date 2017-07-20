Parayko agreed to terms with St. Louis on a five-year, $27.5 million deal Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko avoided a sophomore slump by registering 35 points -- two more than he did in his rookie year -- and now he and the club have avoided an arbitration hearing. The blueliner averaged 21:12 of ice time last season, including minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. Parayko has performed well with the man advantage since entering the league -- all four of his goals in 2016-17 came with the extra attacker -- and he should see his opportunities expand on that front in the 2017-18 campaign.