Blues' Colton Parayko: Shifts to IR in paper move
Parayko (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 2.
Parayko can be activated at any point, but this move keeps a roster spot open for Niko Mikkola since Carl Gunnarsson (arm) has been lifted from IR. It's unlikely that Parayko is ready for Wednesday's matchup versus the Flyers, and coach Craig Berube has already expressed that he doesn't feel the need to rush Parayko back into the lineup until he's 100 percent since the Blues, especially Mikkola, are playing well. Don't be surprised if the 26-year-old Parayko is out until after the All-Star break.
