Parayko (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Blues' first-round playoff series, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko has sat out the last two games with an undisclosed injury, although coach Craig Berube has signaled rest was a large factor in his absence. The 25-year-old blueliner surely deserves it as he played in the first 80 games of the season.