Blues' Colton Parayko: Sidelined against Sabres
Parayko (upper body) will not be in action versus Buffalo on Thursday and remains day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Parayko will miss his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to affect that majority of fantasy owners. In his stead, Niko Mikkola figures to continue holding down a spot on the blue line.
