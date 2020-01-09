Parayko (upper body) will not be in action versus Buffalo on Thursday and remains day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko will miss his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to affect that majority of fantasy owners. In his stead, Niko Mikkola figures to continue holding down a spot on the blue line.