Parayko (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko came into the game deemed a game-time call after participating in morning skate, but he'll miss his second straight contest. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Zach Sanford will enter the lineup to replace him. Parayko's next chance to suit up is in Thursday's game against the Wild.