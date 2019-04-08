Blues' Colton Parayko: Skating at full speed
Parayko (undisclosed) practiced without limitations and will be ready to play in Game 1 versus the Jets on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
All indications are point to Parayko missing the last two games simply for rest purposes. His two-way game will be vital for the Blues in the postseason, as he averaged 22:47 TOI this season including penalty-kill minutes. Although his point total dropped below 30 points (28) for the first time in his career, Parayko set career highs in hits (127) and blocked shots (157) while posting a solid plus-20 rating through 80 games.
