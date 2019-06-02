Parayko scored a power-play tally and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Parayko led all skaters with 26:54 in the game. The blueliner has 12 points (two goals, 10 helpers) in 22 playoff contests, adding 52 shots, 33 hits and 34 blocked shots. Three of his points have come on the man advantage.