Blues' Colton Parayko: Status quo in third campaign
Parayko compiled six goals and 35 points in 82 games during the 2017-18 season.
The 35 points Parayko produced matches his stats from last season, but the 24-year-old upped the ante by dishing out an extra 40 hits (120) and firing 24 more shots on net (212). Parayko was signed to a $5.5 million per year contract last summer, so the Blues hoped he would raise his offensive game, which features a slapshot that can go over 100 mph.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Delivers helper in loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Will suit up Friday•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Exits practice early•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Two helpers in blowout loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Notches 20th assist for third straight season•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: In on both goals in 2-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...