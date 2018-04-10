Parayko compiled six goals and 35 points in 82 games during the 2017-18 season.

The 35 points Parayko produced matches his stats from last season, but the 24-year-old upped the ante by dishing out an extra 40 hits (120) and firing 24 more shots on net (212). Parayko was signed to a $5.5 million per year contract last summer, so the Blues hoped he would raise his offensive game, which features a slapshot that can go over 100 mph.