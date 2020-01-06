Blues' Colton Parayko: Status uncertain for Tuesday
Coach Craig Berube said Parayko (upper body) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Parayko could miss a second straight game, but considering he's still skating with the team, his absence shouldn't last long. If Parayko is ruled out Tuesday, the Blues have options for his replacement. Carl Gunnarsson (arm) may be ready to return, and Niko Mikkola is with the big club and awaiting his NHL debut.
