Parayko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Parayko stole the puck away and scored an unassisted goal on his backhand at 19:23 of the second period. That was the extent of the Blues' offense Saturday. Parayko has two tallies, nine assists, 55 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 30 appearances in an injury-plagued campaign.