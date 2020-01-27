Play

Parayko (upper body) will return for Monday's contest in Vancouver.

Parayko missed seven games since being placed on injured reserve after a Jan. 2 loss to Colorado. The 26-year-old blueliner should slide back into the top-four role that he's laid claim to for the last few seasons. He has 13 points in 42 games and averages 22:49 of ice time per contest.

