Parayko logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Parayko had gone nine games without an assist, though he had three goals in that span. He helped out on goals by Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours in this blowout win. Parayko is enjoying a career year in 2024-25 -- his 13 goals are already a personal best, and he's at 32 points through 58 outings, putting him on pace to finally get past the 35-point mark that he's reached in three separate seasons but never exceeded. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 112 shots on net, 130 blocked shots, 87 hits and a plus-6 rating while seeing heavy minutes on the top pairing, though he was given some rest with just 17:50 of ice time due to the lopsided score Tuesday.