Blues' Colton Parayko: Tacks on two assists Saturday
Parayko dished out a pair of assists on the power play in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Parayko has cranked up the offense after a very slow start to the season. The 24-year-old has put up seven points in his last six contests and has fired 18 shots on goal in that span. Now that he's becoming more involved in the play and joining the rush, make sure you get the two-way stud blueliner in your lineup. Parayko put up 35 points last season and is heating up on a Blues team that has been dominating the Western Conference.
