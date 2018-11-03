Parayko (illness) took the ice for warm-ups, indicating that he'll suit up Saturday against the WIld, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Korac broke the news about Parayko's illness in the first place, so it's fitting that he's the man to assuage owners' concerns about Parayko's availability. The 25-year-old blueliner comes into this contest with points in three of his past four games, so deploy him as you usually would.