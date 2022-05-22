Parayko scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Parayko took a faceoff win from Ryan O'Reilly in the first period, tallying the opening goal at 3:55. Through nine playoff contests, Parayko has picked up five points, 20 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-7 rating. The defenseman has mixed offense and physicality well in a top-pairing role.