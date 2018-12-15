Parayko went plus-3 and scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Parayko has stepped in as the top defenseman with Alex Pietrangelo (hand) out, and he's finally unleashing his cannon. He fired five shots on net in this outing, and he scored from long distance twice with a booming slap shot. The 25-year-old now has three goals in six games during Pietrangelo's absence and is averaging a whopping 25:48 per outing.