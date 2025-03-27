Now Playing

Parayko (knee) made the trip with the Blues and has started skating, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Parayko's timeline won't have him back until mid-April but the fact that he is skating could be an indication that he is ahead of schedule. The blueliner has already missed 10 games due to his long-term knee issue. Prior to his absence, Parayko was finding his offensive stride with points in five of his last six outings for a combined three goals and three assists.

