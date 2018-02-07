Parayko was his team's best player in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota, as he finished with two assists, five shots and a plus-1 rating.

Parayko's club bookended the scoring with goals 45 seconds into the first period and 12:36 into the third, but the visitors managed to pot six in between. The fault for this loss doesn't lie at the young defenseman's feet, however, and Parayko's now just seven points shy of last season's career-high 35.