Parayko notched two assists, one short-handed, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The veteran blueliner produced his first multi-point night in exactly a month, with the last coming Dec. 3 against the Penguins. Parayko is right on his usual modest scoring pace, collecting two goals and 12 points through 35 contests, but his minus-15 rating would be by far a career worst if he doesn't turn it around in the new year.