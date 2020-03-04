Blues' Colton Parayko: Two-point effort in win
Parayko scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
After missing practice Monday due to an illness, Parayko looked 100 percent as he opened the scoring for the Blues early in the second period. The blueliner continues to surge, scoring seven goals and 14 points over the last 14 games.
