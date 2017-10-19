Parayko delivered two even-strength assists to complement a plus-3 rating and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks.

The Alberta native snapped a five-game pointless drought with this brilliant showing, but he's fearlessly stepped in front of nine shots over the last two contests. It's this high level of two-way play from Parayko that keeps him on the ice a fair amount (21:38) and sets him up to contribute in the fantasy realm.