Blues' Colton Parayko: Two-way beast Wednesday
Parayko delivered two even-strength assists to complement a plus-3 rating and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
The Alberta native snapped a five-game pointless drought with this brilliant showing, but he's fearlessly stepped in front of nine shots over the last two contests. It's this high level of two-way play from Parayko that keeps him on the ice a fair amount (21:38) and sets him up to contribute in the fantasy realm.
