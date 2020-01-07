Blues' Colton Parayko: Unavailable against Sharks
Parayko (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with San Jose. Coach Craig Berube told reporters, "I don't think it's anything serious, but he can't go," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Parayko was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak and hasn't found the back of the net in his last 15 outings. The blueliner just missed the 30-point mark last season and could fall short again this year. With the Alberta native unavailable, Niko Mikkola is set to make his NHL debut.
