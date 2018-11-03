Parayko is dealing with an illness, therefore, he'll be a game-time decision for Saturday's home contest against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It figures that Parayko is under the weather just as he's crafted a two-game point streak and has two goals and a helper over his last four. His status for the upcoming game will hinge on how he feels upon taking pregame warmups. Parayko is a quality two-way defenseman, so it's worth keeping tabs on him and setting lineups as late as possible to account for his potential inclusion in Saturday's contest.