Parayko has one assist and a minus-1 rating in three preseason games.

Since the Blues have been taking a hard look at their young blueliners, Parayko hasn't been used as much through preseason, averaging just 13:28 of ice time per game. That will surely change when the regular season kicks off, as the 25-year-old has 103 points through his first three NHL seasons. He's shown promise on the penalty kill in exhibition matchups, using his 6-foot-6 frame to cover tons of ice. The Blues like using Parayko on power play too due to his cannon of a shot, so he could surpass the 22:37 of ice time he averaged last season.