Parayko (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko is set to miss a second straight game. Both Torey Krug and Justin Faulk logged season highs in ice time with Parayko out Thursday, so they're slated to take on a similar role Saturday. Parayko will aim to return for Monday's home matchup versus the Kings.