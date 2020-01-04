Contrary to a previous report, Parayko (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Coach Craig Berube said Parayko is "a little sore." The big-bodied blueliner took line rushes in warmups, but he's not healthy enough to play. Jake Walman will make his NHL debut in Parayko's place.