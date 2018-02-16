Blues' Colton Parayko: Will suit up Friday
Parayko (undisclosed) will play Friday against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Parayko left Thursday's practice early after experiencing tightness, but it appears this was just a precautionary measure. The 24-year-old blueliner has three assists and 15 shots on goal while averaging 22:42 in seven February games. Parayko also mans the second power-play unit, but the Stars rank ninth in the league, killing 82.2 percent of their penalty kills, which could make it tougher to find his 10th point with the man advantage this season.
