Blues' Colton Parayko: Won't play Saturday
Parayko (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Parayko will miss his fourth consecutive game while dealing with this upper-body injury. The 26-year-old blueliner has 13 points in 42 games this season. His eventual return will have a bigger impact on the Blues than for his fantasy owners.
