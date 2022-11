Parayko (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against Washington, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

It will be the Blues' second straight game without Parayko. He has three assists in 14 games this season. When he's healthy, he's a huge part of St. Louis' defense, logging 23:33 of ice time. Tyler Tucker is likely to stay in the lineup as long as Parayko is unavailable.