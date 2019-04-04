Blues' Colton Parayko: Won't play Thursday
Parayko (undisclosed) won't suit up for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
There's been no mention of an injury, so the Blues are presumably just giving Parayko some extra rest ahead of their first-round playoff series. At this point it isn't clear if the towering 6-foot-6 blueliner will return to the lineup for Saturday's season finale against Vancouver.
