McMichael scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

McMichael had scored earlier in the game, but a review for offside wiped that tally off the board. He got it back late in the third period for his first goal and multi-point effort with the Blues. Through three games, he has three points, eight shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old is operating as a second-line winger centered by Mason McTavish, which is a position that should help McMichael's offense stay steady this year.