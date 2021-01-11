McKenzie was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie is expected to clear waivers, and he could be retained on the taxi squad until the AHL season commences in February. The 29-year-old has played in just seven NHL games since the 2016-17 season, but he's enjoyed success in the minors in that stretch.
